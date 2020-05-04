US Markets
GE plans to cut aviation workforce by as much as 25% in 2020

Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

General Electric Co said on Monday it was planning to cut its global workforce in the aviation unit by as much as 25% this year, including both voluntary and involuntary layoffs, due to business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The job cuts are part of the $3 billion in cost and cash savings announced by the company last month.

