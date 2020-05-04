GE plans to cut aviation workforce by as much as 25% in 2020

May 4 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Monday it was planning to cut its global workforce in the aviation unit by as much as 25% this year, including both voluntary and involuntary layoffs, due to business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The job cuts are part of the $3 billion in cost and cash savings announced by the company last month.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

