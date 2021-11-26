GE, Optellum Join Hands To Boost Advance Lung Cancer Diagnosis With AI

(RTTNews) - GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of General Electric (GE) and Optellum Ltd., a lung health technology provider, on Friday, signed a letter of intent to collaborate to advance precision diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.

Ben Newton, General Manager, Oncology Solutions, at GE Healthcare commented: "…The integration of imaging and medical device data from the Edison Platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions like the one offered by the Optellum Virtual Nodule Clinic has the potential to streamline clinician workflows and advance our goal of making precision healthcare, taking the right action at the right time for every patient, at scale, as widely accessible as possible."

With the latest move, GE plans to collaborate with the British company's sales team on the distribution of the Virtual Nodule Clinic and work with Optellum to integrate the platform with AI solutions powered by GE Healthcare's Edison platform.

In addition, the companies intend to bring results from Optellum's Lung Cancer Prediction AI into the existing GE Healthcare technological pathways, including CT and PACS.

