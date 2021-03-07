GE Nears Deal To Sell Aircraft-leasing Business To AerCap For More Than $30 Bln : Report

(RTTNews) - General Electric (GE) is nearing a deal to sell its aircraft-leasing business to Irish aircraft-leasing group AerCap for more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Details of how the deal would be structured couldn't be learned, but an announcement is expected Monday, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the Journal reported.

The GE unit, known as GE Capital Aviation Services, is the biggest remaining piece of GE Capital, a once-sprawling lending operation that rivaled the biggest U.S. banks but nearly sank the company during the 2008 financial crisis.

