GE names Jan Kjaersgaard as chief of offshore wind business

June 28 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.Nnamed Jan Kjaersgaard as the new chief executive of its offshore wind business, effective Monday.

He will succeed John Lavelle, who is retiring after 40 years with the company.

Kjaersgaard has previously served as the chief executive of Siemens Wind Power Americas, and was heading the cement business at FLSmidth & Co A/S FLS.CObefore joining GE. (https://invent.ge/364TbWd)

Lavelle plans to stay on board to assist with the transition of responsibilities over the next several months.

Under Lavelle, GE installed the first ever offshore wind farm in the United States and expanded the presence of the business in Europe, China and Japan, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.