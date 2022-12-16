GE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.20, changing hands as low as $76.86 per share. General Electric Co shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GE's low point in its 52 week range is $59.93 per share, with $103.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.66. The GE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
