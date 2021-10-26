BioTech
GE

GE lifts 2021 earnings forecast

Contributor
Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

General Electric Co announced an upward revision to its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday after reporting higher than expected third-quarter profit.

Adds more details on outlook

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N announced an upward revision to its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday after reporting higher than expected third-quarter profit.

The Boston-based company now expects 2021 adjusted profit in the range of $1.80 to $2.10 per share compared with $1.20 to $2.00 per share estimated previously.

The industrial conglomerate, however, said it is facing a "challenging" operating environment including from global supply chain disruptions and onshore wind market pressure because of uncertainty over whether production tax credits will be extended over the long term in U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.

GE said it expects revenue growth, margin expansion, and higher free cash flow next year. However, it narrowed free cash flow estimates for 2021 to $3.75 billion-$4.75 billion from $3.5 billion-$5.0 billion forecast earlier.

Adjusted profit for the third quarter came in at 57 cents a share. Analysts on average expected GE to report an adjusted profit of 43 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-312-408-8537; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

    The Robo Advisor vs. Human Element of Investing

    Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver discusses the Robo Advisor vs. Human element of investing. #NationalFinancialPlanning

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular