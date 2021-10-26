GE lifts 2021 earnings forecast

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N announced an upward revision to its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday after reporting higher than expected third-quarter profit.

The Boston-based company now expects 2021 adjusted profit in the range of $1.80 to $2.10 per share compared with $1.20 to $2.00 per share estimated previously.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by David Goodman )

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-312-408-8537; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.