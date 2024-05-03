GE Healthcare's (GEHC) Revolution RT to Aid Cancer Treatment

GE Healthcare GEHC announced the launch of a new radiation therapy computed tomography (CT) solution, Revolution RT, which will likely create a more streamlined standard of care for cancer patients. The company unveiled the product at the European Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (ESTRO) 2024 Congress.

Apart from Revolution RT, the company also announced an updated and artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced version of the Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT) platform at the ESTRO Congress. The company will also present the newly acquired MIM Software portfolio that will help it to build advanced AI and Digital solutions for more personalized oncology radiation therapy.

GEHC has been actively building its AI-driven solutions portfolio with the addition of several new services or products so far in 2024. The medical sector or the medical device companies in particular, have shown rapid adoption of AI to build more precise and accurate devices catering to various categories of the healthcare industry. This innovation in AI should help GEHC to boost its market presence in the medical devices market going forward.

Revolution RT

GE Healthcare's Revolution RT is set to enhance CT imaging accuracy in radiation therapy. It features a wide-bore CT platform that offers precision simulation and reduced workflow complexity, with the goal of expedited patient care. The company developed the Revolution RT with advanced capabilities for radiation therapy simulation, diagnostics and interventions. This design aims to cater to a larger number of patients and establish a more efficient standard of care.

The Revolution RT incorporates precision radiotherapy simulation to enhance imaging accuracy, and improve workflow and efficiency. It also utilizes deep learning technology for accurate patient imaging.

iRT Platform Upgrade

The updated platform enables greater interoperability, connectivity and efficiency throughout the entirety of the radiation oncology care continuum. It also includes an integrated workflow that connects various applications to an intuitive single interface. Apart from these, it also offers multi-vendor interoperability, seamless data transfer and task automation, and a catalog of RT applications.

This AI-enhanced platform now interfaces with the Spectronic magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Planner. It will use AI to convert MR simulation images into an equivalent CT image that can be used for RT dose calculation.

The iRT platform will also offer a novel approach to treatment plan creation while the patient is still on the simulation table. This can potentially reduce the time between simulation and the first radiation dose. The new version of iRT is also updated to allow user-enabled personalization, analytics and notification modules.

Notable Developments

GE Healthcare and the Radiological Society of North America announced their partnership to offer mammography equipment, training and educational materials to the radiologists at Muhimbili National Hospital, part of the Muhimbili University of Health and Sciences, Tanzania, last month. The deal is likely to increase screening availability and assist medical professionals in reducing the nation's breast cancer death rate.

In April, GEHC announced its latest breast cancer detection technology during the Society of Breast Imaging Symposium in Montreal, Canada. The showcase featured the Mobile Mammography Screening Truck, the recently released MyBreastAI Suite and Pristina Bright to demonstrate the company’s personalized approach to transforming breast cancer imaging.

The company announced the launch of the Prostate Volume Assist (PVA) urology-based AI software feature in March.

