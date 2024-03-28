GE HealthCare's (GEHC) PVA to Aid in Capturing Prostate Volume

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently announced the launch of the Prostate Volume Assist (PVA) urology-based artificial intelligence (AI) software feature.

This AI-powered software function helps doctors with prostate biopsies, imaging, and treatment planning. By providing a solution that enhances workflow and rapidly collects prostate volume, this new function helps urologists. PVA's enhanced capabilities allow for automated, one-click determination of organ measurements and computations.

In the past six months, GEHC’s shares have rallied 32.7% compared with the industry’s rise of 15.5%. The S&P 500 has gained 21.9% in the same time frame.



Prostate-specific antigen density (PSAD), a value used to detect and manage prostate cancer, is determined in part by the prostate volume, which is an essential measurement in the imaging workflow. It is helpful in identifying and planning treatment for several prostate diseases, including prostate cancer. The disease burden of prostate cancer continues to increase, creating a need for effective prevention, management and treatment approaches.

Prostate volume is often determined by clinicians using a laborious, manual method that involves measuring several dimensions and using a mathematical calculation. GE Healthcare’s exclusive AI software component for urology, Prostate Volume Assist, automates this procedure with a single click and produces results in less than two seconds thanks to AI. With the use of this technology, urologists can enhance workflow efficiency and deliver precision care.

PVA is likely to be available on the bkActiv, bk3000/5000 and bkSpecto. This flexible array of products is enhanced by the addition of the PVA AI software technology, which helps doctors manage treatment more confidently.

The next-generation bkActiv, which uses sophisticated algorithms to automatically optimize image clarity and provide enhanced detail image quality and bkSpecto and bk3000/5000 for superior ultrasound guidance for urology procedures, are all part of the comprehensive surgical visualization and guidance portfolio.

PVA on the bkActiv, bk3000/5000 and bkSpecto are available in key countries around the globe. GE HealthCare is likely to debut the new AI technology at the European Association of Urology Congress in the coming month.

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global prostate cancer therapeutics market size was valued at $12.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The market is witnessing growth due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, the adoption of novel screening and diagnostic technologies, and government support for new therapies to cure prostate cancer. The adoption of novel screening and diagnostic technologies is projected to promote the adoption of therapeutics.

Given the market potential of treatment of prostate cancer, the AI-enabled urology software from GE Healthcare is likely to boost the company’s business and generate additional revenues.

GE HealthCare recently announced the FDA 510(k) clearance of privately-held product lifecycle management company IONIC Health’s nCommand Lite technology.

The company is likely to be the exclusive distributor of the vendor-neutral, multimodality nCommand Lite system, which offers remote patient scanning support, remote access for image viewing and the ability to connect to remote experts who can provide real-time guidance to licensed technologists using the scanner.

GE Healthcare also recently entered into a strategic care alliance with OSF HealthCare and Pointcore to help increase clinical and operational efficiencies, standardize care delivery models, and improve patient outcomes across OSF HealthCare. The tie-up is expected to leverage GE HealthCare’s innovative technology and Pointcore’s experience in managing non-clinical matters for hospitals and clinics.

As a result of this three-year collaboration, GE Healthcare, with its innovative technologies, along with MedQuest’s outpatient imaging facilities, is set to optimize imaging solutions and support Theranostics.

GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH and Cencora, Inc. COR.

DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have gained 58.3% compared with the industry’s 18.9% rise in the past year.

Cardinal Health, flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.2%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 15.6%.

Cardinal Health has gained 51.9% compared with the industry’s 3.2% rise in the past year.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.8%. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.7%.

Cencora’s shares have surged 51.5% compared with the industry’s 3.6% rise in the past year.

