GE HealthCare: FDA Clears IONIC Health's NCommand Lite Technology - Quick Facts

March 25, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare (GEHC) announced the FDA 510(k) Clearance of IONIC Health's nCommand Lite technology. The vendor-agnostic, multi-modality nCommand Lite system will be distributed exclusively by GE HealthCare and will provide remote patient scanning support, remote access for viewing/review of images, as well as the ability to connect to remote experts who can provide real-time guidance to the licensed technologist operating the scanner.

"We are thrilled that our nCommand Lite solution, built on the three-year-strong nCommand platform from Brazil, is now cleared for use in the U.S.," said Jos Leovigildo Coelho, CEO and co-founder of IONIC Health.

GE HealthCare launched an FDA-cleared new version of Digital Expert Access and announced an exclusive distribution agreement with IONIC Health in November 2023.

