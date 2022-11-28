Markets
GE Healthcare, Ulrich Join To Bring Branded Multi-dose Contrast Media Injector In The U.S.

November 28, 2022 — 07:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - GE Healthcare has entered an agreement with ulrich medical for a GE Healthcare branded contrast media injector in the U.S. The CT motion multi-dose syringeless injector, which delivers iodinated contrast media for Computed Tomography imaging procedures, reduces procedure setup time and increases patient throughput.

CT motion, developed by ulrich medical, is already used globally. For the U.S. market, the CT motion injector is manufactured in Germany and shipped, distributed and serviced by GE Healthcare.

The company noted that the U.S. contrast media injector market is estimated to grow at 4.3 percent annually between 2022-2030.

