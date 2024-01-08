News & Insights

Markets
GEHC

GE Healthcare To Acquire MIM Software For Undisclosed Sum

January 08, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Monday announced its decision to acquire MIM Software, a medical imaging analysis provider. The financial details of the deal have not been divulged.

Upon completion of acquisition, the company expects to use MIM Software's imaging analytics and digital workflow capabilities to advance in healthcare sector.

The company will finance the acquisition with existing cash from business, the company said in a statement.

Further, GE Healthcare sees the acquisition to be neutral to the Adjusted EBIT for one year and accretive from the next year onwards.

In the pre-market activity, GE Healthcare's stock is trading down 0.76%, to $76.04 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.