GE Healthcare To Acquire MIM Software For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Monday announced its decision to acquire MIM Software, a medical imaging analysis provider. The financial details of the deal have not been divulged.

Upon completion of acquisition, the company expects to use MIM Software's imaging analytics and digital workflow capabilities to advance in healthcare sector.

The company will finance the acquisition with existing cash from business, the company said in a statement.

Further, GE Healthcare sees the acquisition to be neutral to the Adjusted EBIT for one year and accretive from the next year onwards.

In the pre-market activity, GE Healthcare's stock is trading down 0.76%, to $76.04 on the Nasdaq.

