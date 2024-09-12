News & Insights

Markets
GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Prices Upsized Secondary Offering Of 15 Mln Shares At $86.00/shr

September 12, 2024 — 10:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) announced the pricing of secondary underwritten public offering of 15 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $86.00 per share. The Offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 10 million GEHC Shares.

GE HealthCare said it is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the GEHC Shares in the Offering or from the debt-for-equity exchange.

The selling stockholder in the Offering has granted the underwriters an option to purchase 2.25 million additional shares of GE HealthCare common stock for settlement on or before September 30, 2024.

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are acting as the lead joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on September 16, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.