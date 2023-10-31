GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $375 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $487 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $451 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $4.822 billion from $4.576 billion last year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $375 Mln. vs. $487 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.9 -Revenue (Q3): $4.822 Bln vs. $4.576 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 to $3.85

