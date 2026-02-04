Markets
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Profit

February 04, 2026 — 06:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $589 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $720 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $659 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $5.698 billion from $5.319 billion last year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $589 Mln. vs. $720 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $5.698 Bln vs. $5.319 Bln last year.

