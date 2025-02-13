GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $720 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $403 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $666 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $5.319 billion from $5.206 billion last year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $720 Mln. vs. $403 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $5.319 Bln vs. $5.206 Bln last year.

