GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $470 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $375 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $521 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $4.863 billion from $4.822 billion last year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $470 Mln. vs. $375 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.863 Bln vs. $4.822 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.35

