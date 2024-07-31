GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $428 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $418 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $459 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $4.839 billion from $4.817 billion last year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $428 Mln. vs. $418 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.839 Bln vs. $4.817 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 to $4.35

