Is GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

GE HealthCare Technologies is a member of our Medical group, which includes 925 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GE HealthCare Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEHC's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, GEHC has moved about 2.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.2% on a year-to-date basis.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Brookdale Senior Living (BKD). The stock has returned 43.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Brookdale Senior Living's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 91.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, GE HealthCare Technologies belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 82 individual stocks and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.7% so far this year, so GEHC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Brookdale Senior Living belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #7. The industry has moved +27% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track GE HealthCare Technologies and Brookdale Senior Living. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.