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GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Income

July 29, 2026 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $561 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $486 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $515 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $5.295 billion from $5.007 billion last year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $561 Mln. vs. $486 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $5.295 Bln vs. $5.007 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.80 To $ 5.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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