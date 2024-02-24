GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) Price Target Increased by 8.63% to 92.94

The average one-year price target for GE HealthCare Technologies (NasdaqGS:GEHC) has been revised to 92.94 / share. This is an increase of 8.63% from the prior estimate of 85.55 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 82.82 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.34% from the latest reported closing price of 89.07 / share.

GE HealthCare Technologies Declares $0.03 Dividend

On December 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 16, 2024 received the payment on February 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $89.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.13%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 0.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=50).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1897 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE HealthCare Technologies. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEHC is 0.26%, an increase of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 456,360K shares. The put/call ratio of GEHC is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Electric holds 61,581K shares representing 13.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 51,345K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,943K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,979K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,133K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 6.24% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 16,048K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,187K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 14.15% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,172K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,603K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 1.02% over the last quarter.

