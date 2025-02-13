GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $GEHC Reports Quarterly Earnings

GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES ($GEHC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, beating estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $5,319,000,000, missing estimates of $5,434,689,621 by $-115,689,621.

GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $GEHC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROLAND ROTT (CEO, Imaging) sold 3,577 shares for an estimated $309,338

PHILIP RACKLIFFE (CEO, AVS) sold 900 shares for an estimated $78,867

GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 590 institutional investors add shares of GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 570 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

