GE HealthCare Technologies (BIT:1GEHC) Price Target Decreased by 12.12% to 70.69

The average one-year price target for GE HealthCare Technologies (BIT:1GEHC) has been revised to €70.69 / share. This is a decrease of 12.12% from the prior estimate of €80.44 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €55.75 to a high of €88.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.24% from the latest reported closing price of €52.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,308 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE HealthCare Technologies. This is an decrease of 626 owner(s) or 32.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GEHC is 0.12%, an increase of 41.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 455,076K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 31,211K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,517K shares , representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GEHC by 23.93% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 28,864K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 21,109K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,362K shares , representing a decrease of 20.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GEHC by 39.30% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 19,183K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company.

Harris Associates L P holds 15,855K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,021K shares , representing an increase of 30.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GEHC by 23.86% over the last quarter.

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