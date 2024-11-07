News & Insights

Markets
GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of About 13.28 Mln Shares

November 07, 2024 — 10:18 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) announced the pricing of secondary underwritten public offering of about 13.28 million shares of its common stock.

GE HealthCare is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the GEHC Shares in the Offering or from the debt-for-equity exchange.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are acting as the lead joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on November 12, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.