GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of About 13.28 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) announced the pricing of secondary underwritten public offering of about 13.28 million shares of its common stock.

GE HealthCare is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the GEHC Shares in the Offering or from the debt-for-equity exchange.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are acting as the lead joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on November 12, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.