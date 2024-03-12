News & Insights

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 14 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) announced the pricing of secondary underwritten public offering of 14 million shares of its common stock. The Offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 13 million GEHC Shares.

GE HealthCare said it is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the GEHC Shares in the Offering or from the debt-for-equity exchange.

The selling stockholder in the Offering has granted the underwriter an option to purchase additional shares of GE HealthCare common stock for settlement on or before March 28, 2024.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on March 15, 2024.

