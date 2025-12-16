GE HealthCare To Supply 300+ CT Scanners Across Indonesia

Markets
(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare (GEHC) and Indonesia's Ministry of Health have announced a major collaboration to expand access to quality care nationwide. More than 300 advanced CT (computed tomography) scanners will be installed in public hospitals across all 38 provinces by 2028, supporting early diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). This initiative aligns with the Indonesian Government's agenda to enhance diagnostic access and strengthen national healthcare resilience.

The CT scanners will be delivered under the Strengthening Indonesia's Health Referral Network (SIHREN) program, a competitively awarded, multi-year contract governed by World Bank procurement regulations.

The SIHREN program aims to modernize Indonesia's national referral system and expand access to diagnostics and treatment across both urban and remote areas. Key priorities include improving NCD management, advancing maternal health, and bolstering pandemic preparedness.

By providing access to life-saving CT technology, the collaboration will enable early detection and timely treatment of critical conditions such as cancer, stroke, and heart disease. This investment is expected to significantly improve health outcomes and save lives for Indonesia's population of more than 280 million people.

