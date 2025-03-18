Is GE HealthCare Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $37.7 billion, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is a leading global provider of medical imaging, patient monitoring, and diagnostic products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through four key segments: Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions (AVS), Patient Care Solutions (PCS), and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx), serving healthcare providers worldwide.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and GE HealthCare fits this criterion perfectly. The Chicago, Illinois-based company generates roughly half of its revenue from equipment sales and the other half from consumables and services.
GE HealthCare's stock is down 12.9% from its 52-week high of $94.80. However, the medical technology company's shares have gained 7.1% in the past three months, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6.2% decrease over the same time frame.
In the longer term, GEHC stock is up 5.6% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s 3.5% dip. Nevertheless, shares of GE HealthCare have declined 8.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 10.9% return of the SPX over the same time frame.
Despite recent fluctuations, GEHC has risen above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January.
Despite weaker-than-expected Q4 2024 revenue of $5.3 billion, GE HealthCare shares surged 8.8% on Feb. 13, largely due to its strong adjusted EPS of $1.45, significantly beating the consensus estimate and rising 23% year-over-year. Profitability improvements also impressed investors, with the net income margin jumping to 13.5% and the adjusted EBIT margin increasing to 18.7%, driven by productivity gains and higher volumes. The Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segment stood out with 47% EBIT growth and 9% revenue growth.
Additionally, upbeat 2025 guidance projecting 2% - 3% organic revenue growth and 3% - 6% adjusted EPS growth reassured investors.
However, GEHC has lagged behind its rival, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), which has gained 3.2% over the past 52 weeks and 12.2% on a YTD basis.
Despite GEHC’s underperformance over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 18 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, GEHC is trading below the mean price target of $101.33.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
