GE HealthCare Stock Slips Despite the Launch of bkActiv S Series

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently expanded its bkPortfolio family of Active Imaging systems with the launch of the bkActiv S Series, a next-generation ultrasound solution designed to guide non-surgical procedures in urology, colorectal care, and pelvic floor assessments. As demand grows for minimally invasive, office-based procedures, this new system supports real-time interventional guidance across key specialties.

Built with direct input from physicians, the bkActiv S Series incorporates advanced transducer technology, intuitive controls, and a versatile, compact design suited for both hospital and outpatient environments. It enables single-handed operation, offers sterile draping options, and provides optimized workflows through adaptive imaging presets. With this launch, GE HealthCare further strengthens its leadership in point-of-care ultrasound, delivering performance and procedural efficiency without compromising on patient comfort or image quality.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Shares of the company moved south 2.4% and closed at $71.14 yesterday following the announcement on Monday. In the year-to-date period, GEHC shares have lost 9.1% against the industry’s 4.9% growth. The S&P 500 increased 1.2% in the same time frame.

However, the launch of the bkActiv S Series strengthens GE HealthCare’s long-term growth by deepening its presence in the fast-expanding market for minimally invasive, office-based procedures. As healthcare shifts toward cost-effective, outpatient care, this advanced imaging system positions GEHC to capture demand across urology, colorectal, and pelvic health practices. By expanding its bkPortfolio with solutions tailored for procedural guidance and physician efficiency, GEHC not only broadens its customer base but also builds recurring revenue opportunities through transducer sales, service contracts, and software upgrades.

Meanwhile, GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion. In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on GEHC’s bkActiv S Series

The bkActiv S Series is designed to empower clinicians with precise ultrasound guidance, delivering clear visualization of anatomical structures to support real-time decision-making during non-surgical procedures. It offers exceptional imaging quality alongside a modern, touch-based interface and includes Prostate Volume Assist, an AI-powered feature that automates prostate measurements, streamlining workflows and improving consistency. The system also enhances procedural confidence in urology and pelvic health by enabling quick image capture and optimized visualization.

The interface includes GE HealthCare’s TruSense technology and customizable layout options, allowing users to tailor the system to their preferences for efficiency and ease of use. Smart Button technology built into the transducers provides one-handed control, offering clinicians the ability to access multiple functions directly from the probe. High-resolution image capture is supported by advanced digital tools that enhance contrast and detail, while the Image Compare mode allows clinicians to view stored and live images side by side for real-time measurement and comparison.

The system also integrates PRISM Technology, including the TruFocus algorithm for automatic image optimization, which improves detail clarity and supports consistent imaging quality. Adaptive Noise Suppression helps reduce background interference and enhances deep-tissue visualization by dynamically adjusting gain levels during scanning. Combined, these features make the bkActiv S Series well-suited for a variety of procedures, including prostate diagnostics, biopsies, and treatment guidance, in both hospital and office-based settings.

GEHC’s Recent Developments in Imaging Space

In June, GE HealthCare launched MIM Encore, an integrated imaging software suite that enhances workflows and diagnostic precision across oncology, cardiology, and neurology. In May, it introduced CleaRecon DL, a deep-learning CBCT tool that improves image clarity in interventional procedures and received both FDA and CE approvals.

Earlier in March, GEHC unveiled Freelium, a next-gen MRI platform using less than 1% helium, aimed at expanding sustainable imaging access. These developments reflect GEHC’s ongoing push to combine advanced hardware with AI-powered imaging innovation.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are CVS Health Corporation CVS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and AngioDynamics ANGO.

CVS Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Revenues of $94.59 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.8%. CVS Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 18.1%.

Integer Holdings reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Integer Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 18.4%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.8%.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13-cent loss. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 Composite’s 10.5% growth. AngioDynamics’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 70.9%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.