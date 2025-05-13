GE HealthCare Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $32 billion, Chicago, Illinois-based GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) develops, manufactures, and markets products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States and internationally.

GEHC has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. GEHC’s stock prices have declined 11.1% over the past 52 weeks and 5.2% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.9% gains over the past year and a marginal drop in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, GEHC has also underperformed the industry-focused Global X HealthTech ETF’s (HEAL) 17.7% returns over the past 52 weeks and its 8.4% rally on a YTD basis.

Meanwhile, GEHC shares gained 3.3% following the release of its Q1 earnings on Apr. 30. The company’s total revenue for the quarter increased 2.7% year-over-year to $4.8 billion and surpassed the Street's expectations. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EBIT margin expanded from 14.7% reported in the year-ago quarter to 15%, leading to a 5% year-over-year growth in adjusted EBIT to $715 million. GEHC’s adjusted net income also rose 12.3% from the previous year’s Q1 to $464 million. Furthermore, the company’s adjusted EPS soared 12.2% compared to the year-ago quarter to $1.01, surpassing the Street’s forecasts by 11%.

For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in December, analysts expect GEHC to report a 10.5% year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings to $4.02 per share. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

GEHC has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 18 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 “Strong Buys” and five “Holds.”

The configuration is slightly more bullish than two months ago, when 12 analysts gave "Strong Buy" recommendations and one analyst gave a “Strong Sell” rating.

On May 6, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Patrick Wood maintained a “Hold” rating on GE Healthcare and lowered its price target to $78.

As of writing, GEHC's mean price target of $88.06 implies an 18.8% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $110 suggests a notable 48.4% upside potential.

