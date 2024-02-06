News & Insights

GE HealthCare Shares Rise After Earnings, Revenue Surpass Consensus

February 06, 2024 — 10:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) are climbing more than 9% Tuesday morning after reporting fourth-quarter results, above analysts' view.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $403 million, lower than $554 million for the prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.88, down from $1.21 last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings of $1.18 per share were above the consensus estimate of $1.07 per share.

Revenue was $5.21 billion, increased 5% year-on-year. Analysts were expecting for revenue of $5.09 billion.

GEHC is at $80.48 currently. It has traded in the range of $62.35 - $87.83.

