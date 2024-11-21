GE HealthCare sets 2026-2028 targets

Expects adjusted EPS growth in high-single digits to low-double digits and organic revenue growth of 4%-6% from 2026 to 2028.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GEHC:
- GE HealthCare to hold investor day
- Trian exits Disney stake, takes new position in Ferguson
- GE HealthCare gets FDA clearance for ‘head-only’ SIGNA MAGNUS 3.0T MRI
- Elliott Investment Reveals Honeywell (HON) Position and Calls for Breakup
- Cigna drops pursuit of Humana: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.