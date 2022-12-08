GE Healthcare sees mid-single-digit revenue growth over medium term

Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Tuesday it expects its healthcare unit, which is to be spun off into a separate company early next year, to have a medium-term organic revenue growth in mid-single-digits.

General Electric had outlined plans in November last year to split into three publicly traded units focused on healthcare, aviation and energy as it aimed to simplify business and pare down debt.

The healthcare unit is set to complete its spin off after market on Jan. 3, with public trading being set from the next day onwards.

GE expects the healthcare unit's medium-term adjusted core earnings margin to be close to 20%.

The company is expected to provide a further detailed strategy about its healthcare unit later in the day in its investor day conference.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.