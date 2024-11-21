GE HealthCare sees 2024 adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35, consensus $4.28

Sees 2024 revenue growth trending towards lower end of 1%-2% from $19.55B in 2023, consensus for 2024 $19.69B.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GEHC:
- GE HealthCare to hold investor day
- Trian exits Disney stake, takes new position in Ferguson
- GE HealthCare gets FDA clearance for ‘head-only’ SIGNA MAGNUS 3.0T MRI
- Elliott Investment Reveals Honeywell (HON) Position and Calls for Breakup
- Cigna drops pursuit of Humana: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.