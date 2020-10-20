Markets
GE

GE Healthcare Releases Contrast-Enhanced Guided Biopsy Solution - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of GE (GE), announced the availability of Serena Bright, a contrast-enhanced guided biopsy solution, in the United States. The technology allows clinicians to conduct breast biopsy exams with contrast guidance using the same mammography equipment, in the same room and with the same staff as the screening or diagnostic mammogram. It received FDA 510(k) clearance in June.

Agnes Berzsenyi, CEO of Women's Health and X-Ray at GE Healthcare, said: "We hope this technology can help improve breast cancer outcomes for women during this time of uncertainty."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular