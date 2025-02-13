GE HealthCare Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Sees Growth In FY25 - Update

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), while announcing higher fourth-quarter results, on Thursday issued positive outlook for fiscal 2025, which includes the estimated impact from recently implemented U.S. tariffs on products from China.

For the new year, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.61 to $4.75, representing 3 percent to 6 percent growth from last year's $4.49.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $4.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBIT margin would be 16.7 percent to 16.8 percent, reflecting an expansion of approximately 40 to 50 basis points from 16.3 percent in 2024.

Organic revenue growth is projected to be 2 percent to 3 percent year-over-year, reflecting continued demand for the products and services, as well as a measured view of market conditions in China.

In its fourth quarter, GE HealthCare reported a profit that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $720 million or $1.57 per share, compared with $403 million or $0.88 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $666 million or $1.45 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2 percent to $5.319 billion from $5.206 billion last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $5.33 billion for the quarter.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, GE HealthCare shares were losing around 1.1 percent to trade at $85.00.

