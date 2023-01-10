Markets
GE HealthCare Q4 Preliminary Revenue Up About 7% To About $4.9 Bln

January 10, 2023 — 07:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Providing preliminary unaudited revenue results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Tuesday, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), recently spun-off from General Electric Co. (GE), said revenue for the fourth quarter grew about 7 percent to about $4.9 billion from last year. Organic revenue growth was approximately 12 percent.

For fiscal 2022, revenue increased about 4 percent to about $18.3 billion from last year. Organic revenue growth was approximately 7 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company also said it expects full-year organic revenue growth in the range of 5 to 7 percent.

