GE HealthCare Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Net Margin Falls

GE HealthCare GEHC reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 1.9%. However, the bottom line declined 6.1% year over year.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was 98 cents, down 3.9% from the year-ago level.

Revenue Details

Revenues of $5.14 billion were up 6% year over year on a reported basis and 4% organically. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%. Total company orders increased 6% organically year over year.

Revenues were driven by strength in the U.S. market as well as in the EMEA markets.

Segmental Details

Imaging

Revenues from this segment totaled $2.35 billion, up 5% year over year on a reported basis and 4% organically.

Segment EBIT was $240 million, down 16% year over year.

Advanced Visualization Solutions

Revenues totaled $1.3 billion, up 7% year over year on a reported basis and 6% on an organic basis.

Segment EBIT was $271 million, up 17% year over year.

Patient Care Solutions

Revenues amounted to $731 million, down 6% year over year on a reported basis and down 7% organically.

Segment EBIT was $27 million, down 67% year over year.

Pharmaceutical Diagnostics

Revenues totaled $749 million, up 20% year over year and 10% on an organic basis.

Segment EBIT was $220 million, up 14% year over year.

Margins

Net income margin was 8.7%, down 100 basis points from the prior-year level, due to unfavorable impact of tariffs, partially offset by benefits from volume and price.

Cumulative cash flow from operating activities at the end of the third quarter was $937 million compared with $1.04 billion a year ago.

Financial Position

GEHC exited the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $4.03 billion compared with $3.76 billion in the previous quarter.

Total assets increased to $36.13 billion from $35.5 billion on a sequential basis.

2025 Guidance

GE HealthCare updated its earnings guidance for 2025.

The company now expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.51-$4.63 compared with the previous guidance of $4.43-$4.63. The guidance includes approximately 45 cents of unfavorable impact of tariffs. The company continues to estimate revenue growth at 3% organically. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS and revenues is pegged at $4.53 and $20.45 billion, respectively.

Our Take

GE HealthCare delivered robust third-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat estimates. However, the company demonstrated steady execution and broad-based growth despite macroeconomic and tariff headwinds. Strength across Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics offset temporary softness in Patient Care Solutions, underscoring the company’s diverse and innovation-driven portfolio.

Continued investment in R&D and new product introductions, such as advanced imaging systems and AI-enabled diagnostics, reflect GE HealthCare’s commitment to driving precision care and digital transformation in clinical workflows. The company also strengthened its strategic positioning with targeted acquisitions and partnerships in radiopharmaceuticals and neuroimaging AI.

Operational efficiency efforts and disciplined pricing helped mitigate cost pressures, while robust demand and strong order growth signal durable customer confidence. By raising the lower end of its full-year earnings outlook, GE HealthCare reaffirmed its ability to deliver sustainable growth and navigate a challenging environment.

