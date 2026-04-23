GE HealthCare to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.70%. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.52%.

Let’s check out the factors that might have shaped GEHC’s performance prior to the announcement.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Have Driven GEHC’s Q1 Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies’ quarterly results are expected to reflect steady underlying demand, supported by robust developed-market trends and continued momentum in its high-growth Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business.

Following a solid exit to 2025, the company is likely to have sustained low- to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in the first quarter, supported by a record $21.8 billion backlog that continues to provide revenue visibility. However, this growth may have been partially offset by ongoing weakness in China and the delayed commercial impact of recently launched products awaiting regulatory approval.

At the margin level, profitability is likely to have remained under pressure. While management has executed supply-chain adjustments and productivity initiatives through its “Heartbeat” program, tariff-related costs (previously a significant headwind) are likely to have continued to weigh on earnings, albeit at a moderating pace.

Across segments, Imaging is expected to have delivered stable growth, driven by healthy demand in the U.S. and EMEA markets, particularly in nuclear medicine. However, margins in the segment are likely to have remained under pressure due to tariffs and mix. Advanced Visualization Solutions should have maintained mid-single-digit growth, supported by strong adoption of newer platforms, such as Vivid Pioneer and continued demand across cardiovascular and women’s health.

Patient Care Solutions is likely to reflect sequential improvement following earlier shipment disruptions, although year-over-year performance might have remained muted due to weakness in Life Support Solutions and unfavorable mix dynamics.

Pharmaceutical Diagnostics is expected to have led overall growth, supported by robust demand for contrast media and increasing adoption of radiopharmaceuticals. While Flyrcado remains in the early stages of commercialization, improving delivery consistency and gradual customer onboarding suggest a growing contribution.

GEHC’s Estimate Picture

For first-quarter 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.05 billion, implying an improvement of 5.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $1.07, indicating an increase of 5.9% from the prior-year period’s reported number.

What Our Model Suggests for GE HealthCare

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: GE HealthCare has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GEHC’s Share Price Performance

So far this year, GE HealthCare’s shares have lost 13% compared with the industry’s 17.1% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 3.2% during the period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical product stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Henry Schein HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 2.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSIC’s first-quarter EPS indicates an improvement of 4.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 23.

TMO’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 2.78%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMO’s first-quarter EPS implies an improvement of 1% from the year-ago reported figure.

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX’s first-quarter EPS calls for a gain 15.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.