News & Insights

Stocks
GEHC

GE HealthCare narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $4.25-$4.35 from $4.20-$4.35

October 30, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

FY24 consensus $4.25. The company updates full-year 2024 guidance as follows: Organic revenue growth trending toward the lower end of the range of 1% to 2% year-over-year, given the continued China market softness; Adjusted EBIT margin in the range of 15.8% to 16.0%, reflecting an expansion of 70 to 90 basis points versus 2023; Adjusted EBIT margin of 15.1%; this compares to prior guidance of 15.7% to 16.0%; Adjusted effective tax rate trending toward the lower end of the 23% to 25% range, given additional tax incentives recognized in third quarter 2024; Free cash flow of approximately $1.8B.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GEHC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.