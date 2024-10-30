GE HealthCare narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $4.25-$4.35 from $4.20-$4.35

FY24 consensus $4.25. The company updates full-year 2024 guidance as follows: Organic revenue growth trending toward the lower end of the range of 1% to 2% year-over-year, given the continued China market softness; Adjusted EBIT margin in the range of 15.8% to 16.0%, reflecting an expansion of 70 to 90 basis points versus 2023; Adjusted EBIT margin of 15.1%; this compares to prior guidance of 15.7% to 16.0%; Adjusted effective tax rate trending toward the lower end of the 23% to 25% range, given additional tax incentives recognized in third quarter 2024; Free cash flow of approximately $1.8B.

