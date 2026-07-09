GE HealthCare & Mayo Clinic Unite to Advance Cancer Theranostics

GE HealthCare GEHC has announced a new research collaboration with Mayo Clinic to advance personalized cancer treatment through the MI-BET (Molecular Imaging Biomarker-Based End of Therapy Trial) study. The initiative will evaluate whether imaging, blood-based biomarkers and clinical data can help tailor radioligand therapy for patients with advanced prostate cancer, supporting more adaptive treatment decisions and expanding the use of theranostics.

From an investor's perspective, the collaboration reinforces GE HealthCare's growing focus on precision oncology and theranostics, a rapidly evolving area of cancer care. By leveraging its StarGuide SPECT/CT platform and MIM Software's advanced imaging capabilities in a high-profile clinical research setting, the company stands to strengthen the clinical validation and long-term adoption of its imaging technologies. If the study generates favorable evidence, it could enhance GE HealthCare's competitive positioning in molecular imaging, support future demand for its theranostics portfolio and create additional growth opportunities in the expanding precision medicine market.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Shares of GEHC have traded flat since the announcement on July 8. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 21.2% compared with the industry’s 20.4% decline. The S&P 500 increased 9.9% in the same time frame.

In the long term, the collaboration is expected to strengthen GE HealthCare's position in the fast-growing theranostics and precision oncology markets by generating real-world clinical evidence for its advanced molecular imaging technologies. Positive findings from the MI-BET study could accelerate the adoption of the company's StarGuide SPECT/CT platform and MIM Software solutions across healthcare systems, while reinforcing GE HealthCare's role as a strategic partner in data-driven cancer care.

The collaboration also enhances the company's innovation pipeline, supports the development of imaging biomarkers and adaptive treatment workflows and could create opportunities for broader commercial adoption as theranostics becomes an increasingly important component of personalized oncology.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion.



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More on the News

The MI-BET study is designed to challenge the conventional approach of administering a fixed number of radioligand therapy cycles by evaluating whether treatment can instead be tailored to an individual patient's response. Using GE HealthCare's StarGuide SPECT/CT system alongside MIM Software's MIM LesionID Pro, researchers will monitor tumor response throughout treatment.

By integrating imaging findings with clinical outcomes and blood-based biomarkers, the study aims to determine whether these data-driven insights can guide decisions such as pausing or adapting therapy based on disease progression. Researchers also intend to identify predictive biomarkers that could help physicians anticipate patient response earlier in the treatment journey, enabling more personalized care.

The collaboration is also focused on expanding access to advanced theranostics by encouraging broader patient participation through community outreach, partnerships with advocacy organizations and the use of telemedicine to reduce barriers to enrollment. According to Mayo Clinic, the initiative reflects a broader shift toward adaptive, patient-specific cancer care models that seek to optimize treatment effectiveness while minimizing unnecessary therapy. In addition to evaluating treatment duration, the study will investigate novel imaging biomarkers and data-driven approaches that could further enhance clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes.

The research will be conducted at Mayo Clinic's Rochester, MN, campus, combining the organization’s expertise in clinical practice, research and product development. As part of the collaboration, Mayo Clinic has also become the first U.S. site to investigate GE HealthCare's next-generation StarGuide GX SPECT/CT technology, which is designed to improve tumor assessment precision while potentially reducing scan times. Although the StarGuide GX system has received CE Mark certification and is not yet approved for commercial sale in the United States, the collaboration underscores GE HealthCare's commitment to advancing next-generation molecular imaging technologies and supporting the broader adoption of precision oncology solutions.

Favorable Industry Prospect for GEHC

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the global theranostics market size was calculated at $10.29 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from $11.50 billion in 2026 to approximately $31.38 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The market growth is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the shift toward personalized medicine, and advances in molecular imaging and radiopharmaceuticals.

A Recent Development by GEHC

Recently, GEHC announced the Allia platform upgrade pathways to help healthcare providers modernize select legacy Innova and Discovery Image Guiding Solutions systems. The initiative comes as healthcare providers face growing procedural complexity, rising patient volumes and aging imaging equipment.

The upgrades enable health systems to access the latest Allia technologies and AI-enabled workflows while preserving existing infrastructure, reducing the need for major construction and minimizing disruption to clinical operations.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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