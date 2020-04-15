GE Healthcare Launches COVID-19 Patient Data Monitoring Technology

(RTTNews) - GE Healthcare said it will deploy remote patient data monitoring technology to help clinicians support most critical covid-19 patients across the health system.

The company has introduced a new software solution-- Mural Virtual Care Solution-- to Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The software is designed to give hospitals a broad view across their ventilated patient population and help identify patients at risk of deterioration.

GE is waiving Mural software subscription charges until January 31, 2021.

The new monitoring technology will enable clinical surveillance of intensive care unit (ICU) patients - including those on mechanical ventilation - in a central place, giving a comprehensive view of each patient's data across the hospital network. The Remote surveillance may also reduce clinicians' exposure to COVID-19, while maintaining a broad view of patients across the hospital.

In addition to real-time remote management, Mural also enables health systems to activate care protocols relevant to treating COVID-19 patients and help caregivers ensure those protocols are being followed.

The company said Mural can also help identify patients needing intervention. This includes ventilation and lung injury management for patients on extended mechanical ventilation support.

