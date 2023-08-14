GE HealthCare Gets 510(k) Clearance From FDA For Portrait Mobile Monitoring Solution

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare (GEHC) announced Monday it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Portrait Mobile wireless and wearable monitoring solution.

The Portrait Mobile platform enables real-time continuous monitoring with a personalized view of the patient's vitals while keeping patients mobile during critical recovery periods, especially after surgery or discharge from the intensive care unit.

The wireless patient-worn sensors combined with the smart phone-sized monitor eliminate all traditional tethers, allowing patients to move about the ward freely, key to helping improve outcomes and reduce length of stay.

The uninterrupted flow of data and continuous measurement of vital signs, such as respiration rate, oxygen saturation and pulse rate, can help healthcare providers detect patient decline as it is happening, enabling timely intervention before a patient deteriorates.

Portrait Mobile is part of GE HealthCare's FlexAcuity monitoring solutions that combine hardware and software engineered to adapt to rapidly changing patient needs and builds on a well-established history of clinical advancements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.