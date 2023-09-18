News & Insights

GE HealthCare gets $44 mln grant to develop AI-assisted ultrasound tech

September 18, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Sept 18 (Reuters) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc GEHC.O has received a grant of more than $44 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop AI-assisted ultrasound technology, the company said on Monday.

The grant will facilitate development of AI-assisted ultrasound imaging auto-assessment applications and tools to help address maternal and fetal health and respiratory diseases.

The X-ray and ultrasound machine maker added that the grant is aimed at expanding access to high quality care around the world with an emphasis on low- and middle-income countries.

Caption Health, acquired by GE HealthCare earlier this year, will design the technology to run across a range of ultrasound devices and probes, including lower-cost handheld devices.

