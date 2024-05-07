GE HealthCare (GEHC) Unveils Head-Only MR Scanner SIGNA MAGNUS

GE Healthcare GEHC recently announced the introduction of its head-only MR scanner, SIGNA MAGNUS, which is designed to revolutionize neuroscience research. The system addresses the limitations of whole-body MR scanners, promising to propel advancements in neurology, oncology and psychiatry.

This high-performance head-only MR scanner is designed to overcome the limitations of conventional whole-body MR systems, particularly in the realm of neuroscience. With its innovative design and advanced technology, SIGNA MAGNUS is poised to expand our understanding of the brain and its complexities.

The device is yet to receive FDA 501(K) clearance.

Price Performance

The stock has risen 3.2% year to date against the industry’s 14% decline. The S&P 500 Index has increased 7.9% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Advancing Neurological Research

Neuroscience has long been challenged by the limitations of existing imaging technologies, especially in the fields of neurology, oncology and psychiatry. SIGNA MAGNUS aims to change that narrative by offering unprecedented clarity and detail in imaging procedures using the latest deep-learning algorithms. By focusing solely on the head, this MR scanner can delve deep into the brain's microstructure, microvasculature and function, providing researchers with a clearer picture of neurological diseases and disorders.

SIGNA MAGNUS boasts GE HealthCare's most advanced 3.0T MR imaging technology, tailored specifically for head-only imaging. Equipped with HyperG gradient technology, featuring 300 mT/m and 750 T/m/s, the system enables the detection of finer details that were previously unattainable. Its superior gradient performance allows for advanced anatomical, diffusion and functional techniques, supported by cutting-edge deep-learning algorithms.

Potential Application

Currently, only a fraction of the world's population suffering from neurological disorders can be diagnosed using MRI. SIGNA MAGNUS represents a significant leap forward in expanding the clinical applications of MRI, particularly in the realm of neurology. By offering superior gradient performance and advanced imaging techniques, SIGNA MAGNUS can help researchers explore new parameters and biomarkers, ultimately enhancing the ability to diagnose, understand and treat complex neurological conditions.

With SIGNA MAGNUS, GE HealthCare is setting new benchmarks in medical research and clinical patient care. This system reflects GE HealthCare's commitment to research and development, as well as its dedication to pushing the boundaries of MR imaging. The potential impact of SIGNA MAGNUS on patient outcomes and our understanding of the human brain is profound, paving the way for new discoveries in neuroscience.

GE HealthCare's collaboration with leading research institutions, such as Brigham and Women's Hospital, demonstrates its commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the field of medical imaging. By working closely with researchers and clinicians, GE HealthCare ensures that every scientific advancement translates into meaningful health outcomes for patients worldwide.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. price | GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GE Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Align Technology, Inc. ALGN, Ecolab ECL and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Revenues of $997.4 million outpaced the consensus mark by 2.6%.

Align Technology has a long-term estimated growth rate of 6.9%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 5.9%.

Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.3%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 1.7%.

Ecolab’s shares have risen 33.8% against the industry’s 9.3% decline in the past year.

Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 56 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Revenues of $3.86 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

BSX has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.5%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.5%.

