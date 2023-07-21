GE HealthCare (GEHC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 25, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.59%.

Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

In January 2023, General Electric Company announced the completion of the spinoff of its healthcare business to create a new player in the field of Precision Care. From Jan 4, 2023, GE HealthCare started to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GEHC.”

GE HealthCare is expected to report strong organic revenue growth banking on balanced segmental performance. The quarter might have witnessed greater backlog fulfillment as supply challenges are gradually easing out. Further, improved pricing and successful commercial execution might have added to the top line in the second quarter.

In terms of operating segments, Imaging revenue growth is expected to have been led by Magnetic Resonance as well as its molecular imaging entity, driven by supply-chain fulfillment improvements and growth in revenues from New Product Introductions (NPI).

On the first-quarter 2023earnings call the company talked about its expectation of continued high growth throughout the first half of 2023 that will normalize throughout the rest of the year. Further, GEHC initiated a rolling 13-week schedule to maximize factory output and customer satisfaction to improve working capital. All these should get reflected in the second-quarter results of the Imaging business.

Within Ultrasound, second-quarter organic revenue growth is expected to have been driven by strong performance of cardiovascular, general imaging and women’s health products on growing NPIs and improving supply chain fulfillment. The company had earlier noted that it expects to see strong customer demand in both hospital and other care settings through the months of 2023.

Within the Patient Care Solutions business, the company is expected to have witnessed organic revenue growth, banking on favorable volume and pricing. Similar to the first quarter, GEHC is expected to have benefited from tools-side production for highly constrained products in the second quarter. Revenues are also expected to have been driven by the launch of key Magnetic Particle Imaging, such as CARESCAPE Canvas and the P100 series of acute cure molecules Patient Care Solutions contributing to increased volume.

The company’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business is expected to have delivered organic revenue growth, driven by favorable price, increased procedures and stabilization of supply.

However, overall, a strong commercial performance in the second quarter might have been largely dented by a challenging macroeconomic environment and currency headwinds.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $4.77 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2023 earnings per share is 86 cents.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) along with a positive Earnings ESP has higher chances of beating estimates. However, this is not the case here, as you can see:

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

