GE HealthCare (GEHC), RSNA Unite to Aid Breast Cancer Imaging

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC and the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) recently announced their partnership to offer mammography equipment, training, and educational materials to the radiologists at Muhimbili National Hospital, part of the Muhimbili University of Health and Sciences (MUHAS), Tanzania. The deal is likely to increase screening availability and assist medical professionals in reducing the nation's breast cancer death rate.

The collaboration aims to help lower Tanzania’s 50% breast cancer mortality rate through early detection and efforts to expand clinical education.

More on RSNA & GLC Program

RSNA is an Illinois-based organization that unites radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists, and other allied scientists to advance patient care and health care delivery via research, teaching, and technological innovation.

RSNA created the Global Learning Center (“GLC”) program, which aims to construct learning centers with functioning radiology departments situated in low- or middle-resource nations like Tanzania, to enhance radiology teaching and patient care globally.

To create a tailored curriculum with in-person, hands-on training, didactic lectures, conferences, online courses, and other educational offerings, an RSNA team collaborates with the institution for three years. MUHAS is supported by a grant from the National Nuclear Security Administration of the U.S. Department of Energy and is a component of the RSNA GLC program.

More on the Collaboration

Per a report by the National Library of Medicine, breast cancer, which affects both industrialized and developing nations, is the most frequent cancer among women globally. Its influence is spread over national boundaries, cultural norms, and social status.

In Tanzania, breast cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer-related deaths among women. The majority of the cases are detected at stage III or IV when there is a significantly decreased chance of long-term survival.

Per the new agreement, GE HealthCare is likely to install the Pristina Mammography Suite at MUHAS. It is also likely to provide system maintenance at no cost to the university. The suite includes 2D and 3D digital breast tomosynthesis, Contrast Enhanced Mammography (CEM), CEM Biopsy capabilities, and a Seno Iris workstation.

There are likely to be about 20 technologists, radiologists, and nurses working in the mammography suite. The grant will support live trainings that address system operation, picture interpretation, patient care, video tutorials, case study learning, and physician participation in a peer learning network. Upon successful completion of the course, physicians will get a certification from GE HealthCare.

The partnership between GE HealthCare, MUHAS and RSNA will also serve to enhance breast care and radiologic practice standards across the region in addition to increasing Tanzanians' understanding of the value of early identification and screening for breast cancer.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global mammography market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a rate of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer and increasing demand for early-stage diagnosis amongst patients are some of the key factors anticipated to drive demand for breast cancer diagnostic devices, such as mammography, over the forecast period.

Notable Developments

GEHC and Hartford Healthcare recently announced the renewal of their seven-year collaboration, The Care Alliance, which started in 2016. Per the renewal, the collaboration will extend through 2030. The Care Alliance strives to assist Hartford HealthCare in increasing access to innovation while decreasing the total cost of care for patients.

GE Healthcare recently entered a strategic care alliance with OSF HealthCare and Pointcore to help increase clinical and operational efficiencies, standardize care delivery models, and improve patient outcomes across OSF HealthCare. The tie-up is expected to leverage GE HealthCare’s innovative technology and Pointcore’s experience in managing non-clinical matters for hospitals and clinics.

The company announced its collaboration with MedQuest Associates to boost multi-site outpatient imaging networks. As a result of this three-year collaboration, GE Healthcare, with its innovative technologies, along with MedQuest’s outpatient imaging facilities, is set to optimize imaging solutions and support Theranostics.

