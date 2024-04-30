GE HealthCare (GEHC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) reported revenue of $4.65 billion, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.81 billion, representing a surprise of -3.33%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GE HealthCare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Imaging : $2.47 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.47 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Ultrasound : $824 million versus $863.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $824 million versus $863.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Other : $15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.83 million.

: $15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.83 million. Revenues- PDx : $599 million versus $590.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $599 million versus $590.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- PCS: $747 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $800.77 million.

Shares of GE HealthCare have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

