GE HealthCare (GEHC) AI Model to Predict Immunotherapy Response

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC announced the publication of data that depicts its artificial intelligence (AI) models’ ability to accurately predict patient responses to immunotherapies.

The study collected clinical data to accurately predict the effectiveness and toxicity of cancer immunotherapy. A pan-cancer sample's data revealed that the company’s AI models' accuracy ranged from 70% to 80%.

More on GE Healthcare AI Models

Per the press release, this is the first effort to create AI models that can evaluate immunotherapy's risks and benefits using only routinely gathered electronic health record (EHR) data. The fact that inputs like diagnosis codes and medication are easily obtainable in patients' medical records is one of the main benefits of the models employed in this study.

From the manually gathered data, only two characteristics were selected — the number of past immune checkpoint inhibitor medications and the smoking status. Clinicians can easily obtain and include these new features in the model.

GE HealthCare and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (“VUMC”) retrospectively examined and correlated the immunotherapy responses for thousands of VUMC cancer patients to create the models. They made use of de-identified genetic, cellular, proteomic, tumor, genomic and imaging data from patients.

GE HealthCare instructed its models to forecast the chance of a particular patient experiencing an adverse response and the efficacy outcomes. This information might facilitate clinicians in choosing the best treatment plan quickly. It might also help avoid needless side effects and expenses.

Benefits of AI Integration

GE HealthCare is launching products and solutions that actively use the power and capabilities of AI to deliver precision care, which aids clinicians in optimizing care with ease and efficiency.

The company’s LOGIQ portfolio’s innovative new features and advanced AI tools are designed to address the evolving requirements of healthcare providers with easy imaging, efficient workflow and Verisound digital and AI solutions, including reporting, fleet management, AI and collaboration tools.

GE HealthCare’s focus on innovation is likely to be the key driver in boosting its business. The company’s LOGIQ ultrasound portfolio, are likely to strengthen the company’s capabilities in advancing AI tools and boost its ultrasound business.

GE HealthCare plans to commercialize the models once it secures regulatory authorization. Potential fields include clinical decision support and drug development. Because of the models' numerous input characteristics, the business expects to be widely adopted and deployed.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global AI in healthcare market size is valued at $20.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $148.4 billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 48.1%.

Growth of AI in the healthcare market is driven by the generation of large and complex healthcare datasets, the pressing need to reduce healthcare costs, improving computing power and declining hardware costs, and the rising number of partnerships among different domains in the healthcare sector.

Given the market potential of AI in healthcare, GE Healthcare’s AI models are likely to boost its business and increase revenues.

Notable Developments

GE Healthcare recently entered a strategic care alliance with OSF HealthCare and Pointcore to help increase clinical and operational efficiencies, standardize care delivery models, and improve patient outcomes across OSF HealthCare. The tie-up is expected to leverage GE HealthCare’s innovative technology and Pointcore’s experience in managing non-clinical matters for hospitals and clinics.

The company announced its collaboration with MedQuest Associates to boost multi-site outpatient imaging networks. As a result of this three-year collaboration, GE Healthcare, with its innovative technologies, along with MedQuest’s outpatient imaging facilities, is set to optimize imaging solutions and support Theranostics.

