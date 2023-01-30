GE HealthCare Gains On Improved Revenues

(RTTNews) - Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) are rising more than 4% Monday morning following improved revenue in the fourth quarter.

Revenues of $4.938 billion in the fourth quarter increased 8% from last year.

Net income, however, declined to $554 million from $564 million in the prior year

Earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.21 in the quarter, compared with $1.24 in the prior year. Excluding one-time items, adjusted EPS was $1.31.

Looking forward to the full year, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.60 to $3.75.

