GE HealthCare Gains FDA Clearance for AI Radiation Planning Software

GE HealthCare GEHC recently announced that the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for MIM Contour ProtegeAI+ 2.0, an AI-enabled auto-contouring software designed to support radiation therapy treatment planning. The latest version expands clinical capabilities with new Magnetic Resonance Brain and updated Computed Tomography Male Pelvis models.

The clearance also includes a Predetermined Change Control Plan (PCCP), allowing GE HealthCare to introduce future AI model updates more efficiently. By automating one of the most time-intensive steps in radiation therapy planning, the technology is expected to help streamline clinical workflows, reduce planning time and support more personalized cancer care.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Shares of GEHC have gained 2.9% since the announcement on Thursday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 22.2% compared with the industry’s 25.2% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 10.2% during the same timeframe.

The FDA clearance strengthens GE HealthCare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics and Advanced Visualization portfolio within its Imaging segment by expanding its presence in the growing radiation oncology market. The addition of AI-enabled treatment planning tools enhances the company's software and digital solutions ecosystem, creating opportunities for recurring revenue, deeper customer engagement and cross-selling across imaging, oncology and workflow products.

Over the long term, faster deployment of new AI models under the approved change-control framework could support broader adoption, reinforce GE HealthCare’s competitive position in precision oncology and contribute to higher-margin software-driven growth.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion.



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More on the News

MIM Contour ProtegeAI + 2.0 is an AI-enabled auto-contouring software designed to assist radiation oncology teams during treatment planning. The latest version introduces new clinical models, including a Magnetic Resonance (MR) Brain model and an updated Computed Tomography (CT) Male Pelvis model, expanding its applicability across important anatomical regions. The software helps automate contouring — a critical step in radiation therapy planning that involves identifying tumors and surrounding organs on medical images. By reducing manual effort, the technology can help clinicians accelerate treatment planning while maintaining consistency and accuracy.

A key highlight of the announcement is the FDA’s clearance of a PCCP. The framework allows GE HealthCare to implement future AI model updates and enhancements through a predefined regulatory pathway, enabling faster expansion into additional anatomical regions and imaging modalities. This flexibility is particularly important in AI-driven healthcare software, where continuous model improvements are essential to maintaining clinical relevance and performance. The clearance positions GE HealthCare to bring future innovations to customers more efficiently while remaining within regulatory requirements.

According to GE HealthCare, the underlying AI models were developed and validated using multi-institution datasets and have demonstrated contour quality comparable to, or better than, traditional approaches. Unlike many conventional auto-contouring tools, MIM Contour ProtegeAI + is designed to operate with minimal user interaction, automatically initiating contour generation and supporting automated processing of both CT and MR images. The software can export results directly into treatment planning systems or MIM Workflows, enabling seamless integration into existing clinical workflows.

As part of GE HealthCare’s broader radiation oncology ecosystem, the solution is intended to improve workflow efficiency and allow care teams to devote more time to optimizing personalized treatment plans for patients.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global radiation oncology market size was estimated at $14.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $33.09 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.42%.

This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing demand for effective, targeted treatment options.

Other News

GE HealthCare recently announced a series of advancements in its next-generation SIGNA MR portfolio, including the FDA 510(k)-pending Sonic DL for faster AI-powered 2D imaging, the AI-enabled SIGNA One workflow ecosystem and the next-generation SIGNA Bolt 3T MRI system.

The company also introduced the helium-free SIGNA Sprint with Freelium, expanded AIR Recon DL support for ZTE and Silenz imaging and launched SIGNA Studio research collaboration tools. In neuroscience, GE HealthCare announced new installations of its investigational MAGNUS head-only MR scanner at King’s College London and West China Hospital.

PACB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PACB carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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